The Company carried 260 thousand passengers on international flights in March. The number of passengers was up by 4% as compared to March last year. The capacity increase between years was 7%. The passenger load factor was 81.9% compared to 80.7% at the same time last year. Passengers on domestic and regional flights were 28 thousand, which is 2% decrease from last year. The capacity was 7% higher than in March 2017. The load factor was 59.9%. Sold block hours in charter flights increased by 25% between years. Cargo transport increased by 5% year-on-year.



The number of available hotel room nights increased by 4% between years due to the opening of Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel in the center of Reykjavik. The room utilisation at the Company's Hotels decreased between years was 78.0% compared to 86.0% in March 2017. Less occupancy is mainly explained by the Reykjavik Konsulat Hotel. The first operating month of a new hotel is usually low in occupancy since it has only been bookable for a short period of time.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS MAR 18 MAR 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 259,947 248,865 4% 659,153 654,863 1% Load Factor 81.9% 80.7% 1.2 ppt 76.3% 76.9% -0.6 ppt Available Seat KM 1,000.1 938.6 7% 2,675.6 2,566.6 4% (ASK'000,000) DOMESTIC AND MAR 18 MAR 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) REGIONAL FLIGHTS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Passengers 28,294 28,752 -2% 72,443 71,471 1% Load Factor 59.9% 62.3% -2.4 ppt 60.0% 63.9% -3.9 ppt Available Seat KM 17.5 16.4 7% 44.0 38.8 13% (ASK'000,000) CHARTER FLIGHTS MAR 18 MAR 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fleet Utilisation 100.0% 100.0% 0.0 ppt 100.0% 99.0% 1.0 ppt Sold Block Hours 2,949 2,360 25% 8,658 6,078 42% CARGO MAR 18 MAR 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Freight Tonne KM 10,546 10,005 5% 30,537 24,927 23% (FTK'000) HOTELS MAR 18 MAR 17 CHG (%) YTD 18 YTD 17 CHG (%) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Available Hotel Room 28,872 27,807 4% 79,765 80,730 -1% Nights Sold Hotel Room Nights 22,509 23,912 -6% 61,720 64,657 -5% Occupancy of Hotel Rooms 78.0% 86.0% -8.0 ppt 77.4% 80.1% -2.7 ppt



For further detailed information please contact:



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672590