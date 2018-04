The stock market in India was our favorite global stock market in 2016 and 2017. We wrote about this extensively as loyal readers know in the meantime: India Stock Market Breaking Out. Is This A Buy Signal? (April 2016), India Stock Market At 9,000 Points, Long Term Very Bullish (February 2017), India Stock Market Remains Bullish (September 2017).Towards the end of January, the Nitfy 50 index, representing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...