Autism Geniuses of the World: Newton Mass Man with Autism Inspires Guatemala as Country Passes National Law Supporting Autism Awareness

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2018 / April has been designated as National Autism Awareness Month by the Autism Society, and for 25 years organizations and communities worldwide Greater Boston included have used this time to promote inclusion and self-determination for all. In fact, one of Boston's one Esteban Barriga ventured all the way to Guatemala to spread his inspirational message of acceptance, inclusion and independence.



Esteban with members of Guatemalan congress and special education representatives

Unable to speak until he was 11 years old, Esteban's mother was told time and time again that her son would never be independent; would never work; would never get a college degree never, never, never! True to the character of any mom who loves her son to the moon and back, Maribel never relented. She sought out every resource, every learning opportunity, every expert to help her son. In the process she founded an international organization Autism Geniuses of the World dedicated to helping other families with Autistic children to more effectively help their own kids. Twenty-one years later it is crystal clear that the efforts of Maribel, and her cadre of volunteers, have made a tremendous difference. Esteban is a true reflection of how far society led by good people whose caring, love and commitment to helping others is seemingly boundless has progressed.

Esteban has proved many wrong. And, so have all the dedicated individuals and institutions who have helped, advocated, employed and taught him over the years. At 21 years old, Esteban will soon 'graduate' from much of the support that has been his legislative entitlement until this time; and that support has been tremendous. Esteban graduated high school in 2015 and is currently attending Mass Bay College studying history and sociology. He has a good job in food services where his co-workers and employers at Sodexo Foods Service adore him and he will soon enroll in an adult program for young people with Autism who are transitioning to adulthood: at the Barry Price Center in Newton, Esteban will have assistance landing a fulltime job and will learn to live even more independently.

As remarkable as is Esteban's journey, it would not have been possible without an army of advocates, friends and support-mechanisms. Something we in the United States and especially in a progressive state like Massachusetts take for granted. This is not the case in many places throughout the world, especially in under-developed countries like Guatemala. Along with Autism Geniuses of the World, Esteban was recently a featured guest at an event which included Guatemalan National Congress where he made a presentation to elected officials about his story, and conveyed that a world of possibility can exist, for all. In this country there is very little institutional support for individuals with disabilities, and in the minds of many, Autism is a condition that is present only in children. Esteban's story literally helped educate a nation! He showcased himself and in doing so revealed an important truth that is not evident to all: with the right support, children with Autism can become articulate, educated adults who are independent, responsible, contributors to society.

On April 2, just after they voted to designate April 2 as National Autism Awareness Day, Esteban made a presentation to members of the Guatemalan National Congress and Special Education Members, further cementing this country's commitment to helping its people. With the help of Esteban and other advocates, the Congress has sent their message to the entire country, just as Esteban for 21 years has been sending his own message: that people of all abilities have the right, the intellect, the drive and the intrinsic motivation to succeed in life. Just like everyone else. Just like everyone else.



Esteban presenting with Maribel at the special education school in Escuintla Guatemala



Esteban receives a recognition by one of the students at the Krecer Center in Guatemala City



Member of the organization Amigos Por El Autismo Escuitla E-5 and Lucy O Matta from Incluyeme celebrating the new autism classroom



Esteban speaking to members of congress and education professionals in Guatemala City



Esteban cutting the ribbon to the first autism class in the special education school of Escuintla Guatemala, founded by Amigos Por El Autismo E-5



Lucy O Matta and Rojos de el Mundial honor autistic kids at one of their soccer games in Guatemala

