Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Pancontinental Gold Corporation (TSXV: PUC) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of flow-through shares and units for gross proceeds of $1,976,490. The Company issued 16,266,500 common shares of the company which will qualify as "flow-through shares" pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price per flow-through share of $0.06 for gross proceeds of $975,990. In addition, the Company issued 20,010,000 units comprised of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,000,500. The Company paid finder's fees of $4,620 with respect to gross proceeds raised.

Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.08 per common share for a period of eighteen months from the date of issuance, provided that the expiry date can be accelerated in the event the common shares trade on a stock exchange at a volume weighted average trading price $0.15, or greater, per common share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days following the expiry of the statutory trading restriction on April 5, 2018.

About Pancontinental Gold Corporation

Pancontinental is a Canadian-based mining company focused on the exploration and development of its Montcalm West nickel-copper-cobalt project in Ontario, Canada, and its 100%-owned Jefferson gold project in South Carolina, USA. The Company continues to focus on acquiring additional prospective properties in low-risk areas in proximity to producing or former mines. In 2015, Pancontinental sold its interest in its Australian rare earth element (REE) and uranium properties, formerly held through a joint venture, and retains a 1% gross overriding royalty on 100% of future production.

