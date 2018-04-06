Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2018) - Cornerstone Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCC) (OTCQB: CCCCF) (FSE: 1PY) ("Cornerstone" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,250,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.56 per share, for a five year term, subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan. Following this grant of stock options, the Company has a total of 3,090,000 stock options outstanding, representing 9.9% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

ON BEHALF OF CORNERSTONE METALS INC.

per: "Paul Cowley"

CEO & President

(604) 340-7711

pcowley@cornerstonemetals.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Press & Analysts Contact:

Stewart Chalmers

H4C Group

+1 818-681-3588

stewart@h4cgroup.com