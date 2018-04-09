Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/04/2018 / 11:58 UTC+8 *Fullshare hosted Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher's Home at the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2018* (9 April, 2018 - Hong Kong) - *Fullshare Holdings Limited* ("Fullshare" or the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 00607) hosted a party on 6 April for children from Sheng Kung Hui St. Christopher's Home ("SKH St. Christopher's Home") at the Hong Kong Sevens 2018 together with volunteers from Fullshare and Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd ("Sparrow"), a subsidiary of Fullshare and one of Australia's leading early education and care providers. SKH St. Christopher's Home provides residential child care service and after school care service to over 500 children and youngsters in Hong Kong each year. Fullshare invited children from SKH St. Christopher's Home to the Company's VIP suite to experience the atmosphere of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens. The invitation provided the children, who would not normally have an opportunity to experience a live sporting match with a chance to enjoy the exciting rugby tournament and indulge in the carnival atmosphere. Fullshare invited volunteers from the University Rugby Football Club who explained the basic rules and highlights of rugby to attentive children. Fullshare and Sparrow volunteers enjoyed the exciting rugby games with the children and cheered on the participating teams in their matches. *Co-head of Investment Department of Fullshare, Mr. Jonathan Broughton* stated that, "We pay close attention to the developmental needs of children. We cherished the opportunity to partner with SKH St. Christopher's Home and hope their children enjoyed the live sporting event atmosphere, which is an experience that we hope can continue to inspire and motivate them. Fullshare will continue to support children's charity to demonstrate our pledge in serving society." *Chief Executive Officer of Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd, Mr. John Bairstow *stated that, "We are delighted to have to enjoyed the games with the wonderful children from SKH St. Christopher's Home. Engaging children in the exciting and interesting activities is one of the best ways to cultivate an interest and develop potentials, which is in line with Sparrow's philosophy that every child deserves the right to a happy childhood." *About Fullshare Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 00607)* Fullshare Holdings Limited is a Chinese conglomerate focused on tourism and early education. The Group operates numbers of world-class prestigious tourist resorts, including "Sheraton Mirage Hotel" and "Laguna Whitsundays" in Australia, and "ORTO Park" in Singapore. Sparrow also operates approximately 30 childcare centers in Queensland and Victoria via its subsidiary, Sparrow Early Learning Pty Ltd. *About S.K.H. St Christopher's Home* Founded in 1935, the Home began as a small orphanage taking care of a few homeless children. Today it provides various child-focused social services in Hong Kong. It is also the largest non-governmental organization in Hong Kong that provides small group home service for children who cannot receive adequate family care. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=MEUBDRGYFM [1] Document title: CSR E 09/04/2018 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=63c102c908f3d757652642dc287d257f&application_id=672285&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2018 23:58 ET (03:58 GMT)