Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced it has won 13 Red Dot 2018 Product Design Awards. This is the sixth consecutive year Red Dot has recognized Logitech for excellence in product design, breaking Logitech's record of nine Red Dot awards in both 2017 and 2016.

Logitech's award-winning products for 2018 are:

Logitech CRAFT Advanced Keyboard

Logitech MX Master 2S Flow

Logitech MX Sound

Logitech MX ERGO

Logitech MeetUp

Logitech Spotlight Presentation Remote

Logitech Rugged Combo

Logitech G POWERPLAY Wireless Charging System

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

Logitech G433 7.1 Gaming Headset

Logitech G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard

Ultimate Ears BLAST Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM

"Our focus on design earned us an unprecedented 50 design awards from top international organizations in 2017," said Bracken Darrell, head of Logitech. "With these record-breaking results from Red Dot, we're going into 2018 with even stronger recognition for our constantly growing design capability."

"We are thrilled to be recognized with 13 Red Dot Product Design Awards this year," said Alastair Curtis, chief design officer at Logitech. "By keeping the consumer at the center of every decision, we can design incredible experiences through our products. Recognition from prestigious organizations like Red Dot are an honor and show us we're on the right path; we need to continue to challenge ourselves to design meaningful, innovative experiences for everyone who touches our products."

Founded in 1954, the Red Dot Awards for Product Design evaluate the best products of the year from all over the world. Honoring a select group of products out of the thousands entered each year, Red Dot winners are chosen by an international jury who seek to find products that significantly stand out for having exceptional design.

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video and computing. Brands of Logitech include Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, Logitech G and ASTRO Gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

