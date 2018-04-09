London stocks were called to open higher on Monday, taking their cue from an upbeat session in Asia on what looked set to be a fairly quiet day. The FTSE 100 was expected to open 22 points higher at 7,205. On the data front, Halifax house prices for March are at 0830 BST. London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said: "Steep declines on Wall Street have been shrugged off in Asian markets overnight and European shares look set for a positive open. US shares had initially held up relatively ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...