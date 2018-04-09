The Consultus International Group Limited: The Energy Brokers, The Waterbuyers, Consultus Worldwide and PEMXQ Rebrand Under One Name

'Delivering more for clients: wherever they are, whatever they need'

LEICESTER, England, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Brokers, The Waterbuyers, Consultus Worldwide and PEMXQ have come together under a single brand: The Consultus International Group Limited or Consultus for short. "Utilities are changing,which means exciting new opportunities to provide our clients with even better Procurement, Consultancy, Demand Side Management, Compliance and Building Services," says Andrew Staley, Managing Director, Consultus. "This rebrand is a clear signal that we have transitioned to a new type of business. More important than our new look is the fact we've expanded and reorganized our capabilities, to deliver all services in a seamless way and deliver more to clients. We want to make it as easy as possible for organizations to engage with Consultus: to understand what we do, and how we can help them achieve their own business objectives. What isn't changing is our unshakeable commitment to service quality: that remains the core of our business."

Consultus describes itself as "a world-class consulting group with global reach", providing one-stop advisory, buying and management services for Business Energy (electricity and gas) and Business Water. "Our experts provide trusted advice and support every day, enabling clients to achieve their business goals and drive down costs," says David Peake, Chief Commercial Officer.

"We're already known for our ethical and transparent approach, in national markets and cross-border, and for providing end-to-end solutions. As the bigger and well-resourced Consultus group, we'll continue to focus on responding quickly and flexibly to all client requirements, defining and delivering the most competitive market solutions - and always doing what we say we'll do."

Andrew Staley adds, "Clients chooseConsultusbecause they appreciate our values. They know we have integrity, we continuously develop our people and our services, we are distinctive in a crowded marketplace, and, above all, we have a passion to deliver."

An early mover in deregulated utility markets, the business rapidly developed an industry reputation for openness, transparency and market intelligence. Its independent-minded approach has led to high levels of client retention - exceeding 96% year-on-year - and strong relationships with industry suppliers. Consultus has around 120 staff, 1500 clients and a £1 billion portfolio.

Visit our new website at www.consultus.group for more information, or contact:

Rebecca Mtsambiwa, The Consultus International Group Limited, Rebecca.Mtsambiwa@consultus.group +44-0116-234-6105.