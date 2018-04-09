Descartes Systems Group: Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution

MUNICH, Germany, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Munich-based Active Nutrition International GmbH has launched ecommerce channels in Germany and Austria using the Descartes pixi* warehouse management solution (WMS) to support order fulfillment for its PowerBar and Dymatize sports nutrition brands via two new online marketplaces, www.powerbar.eu (http://www.powerbar.eu/) and www.dymatize-athletic-nutrition.com (http://www.dymatize-athletic-nutrition.com/).

"The new online shops for our sports nutrition products represent how we are expanding our market presence with exciting new direct-to-consumer channels," explained Ronald Thomas, eCommerce manager at Active Nutrition International. "The Descartes pixi* WMS helps us with innovative capabilities for ecommerce logistics to easily meet consumer demands for speed with same-day shipping. The solution has the features and capabilities we require to optimize warehouse processes and to quickly scale our growing business-to-consumer (B2C) operations."

Using the Descartes pixi* WMS, Active Nutrition International is automating the ecommerce processes associated with managing and fulfilling online orders across an integrated multichannel warehouse for both B2B and B2C goods. As consumers place orders online, Descartes pixi* WMS communicates seamlessly with existing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and financial systems to control the entire supply chain without any manual intervention, from order receipt through to shipment processing and returns management.

"We're delighted to help Active Nutrition International expand its direct-to-consumer presence with our ecommerce solution," said Gregor Walter, Vice President of Product Strategy Ecommerce at Descartes. "As ecommerce continues to transform industries and supply chains, the Descartes pixi* WMS offers retailers worldwide a way to enable their ecommerce fulfillment operations to efficiently deliver a superior customer experience."

About Active Nutrition International GmbH

Active Nutrition International GmbH joins with PowerBar, Dymatize and Premier Protein, three unique sports nutrition brands dedicated to providing athletes with optimal sports nutrition. PowerBar has its roots in endurance sports and stands for modern, nutrient-rich products that supply ambitioned athletes with the necessary energy.

Dymatize provides the nutrient base with proteins, gainers and other nutritional supplements that allow athletes to reap the rewards of a hard workout. Premier Protein stands for Lean Protein and Great Taste. It provides the perfect energy to make the most of your day. Over 30 years ago we started with the vision to revolutionize sports nutrition. As market leaders that help to define the market, our brands operate worldwide today, with a strong focus on Central and Western Europe. Learn more at www.active-nutrition-international.com (http://www.active-nutrition-international.com/).

About Descartes Systems Group

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com (http://www.descartes.com/), and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/descartes-systems-group) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/descartessg).

