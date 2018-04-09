Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - MGM Growth Properties Acquired the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) ('MGM'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MGP as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 05, 2018, the Company MGM announced that it has inked a deal to acquire Ohio-based Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park (Rocksino) from Milstein Entertainment LLC, for approximately $1.06 billion. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, MGM Growth Properties most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MGP

Deal Details

The membership interest purchase agreement will be for 100% of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests in Northfield Park Associates LLC, which owns and operates the Rocksino.

MGP will fund the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and debt.

The Company expects to ultimately sell the entities holding the licenses and operating assets to a third-party operator. MGP intends to retain ownership of the real estate, anticipating $50 million to $60 million of annual rent, which is expected to represent approximately 1.8x rent coverage.

The transaction, likely to close in the second half of 2018, is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

Acquisition Expected to Result in Mid- to High-Single Digit Percentage Accretion to AFFO per Share

Commenting on the acquisition, James Stewart, CEO of MGM, stated that the Company is happy to join the Northeast Ohio community and look forward to continuing to work with the management team to consummate the transaction and identify a third-party tenant to operate the asset going forward.

James added that this attractive addition to the Company's portfolio is expected to result in mid- to high-single digit percentage accretion to AFFO per share, demonstrating again MGM's commitment to generating value for its shareholders.

MGM's Proposal to Combine with VICI Properties Inc.

On January 16, 2018, MGM sent a letter to the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) proposing to acquire 100% of VICI's outstanding common stock for $19.50 per share. Till date, VICI has elected not to engage in meaningful discussions. MGP believes that a proposed combination is extremely attractive strategically and financially for both VICI and MGP. MGP is making its proposal public in an effort to engage and move forward quickly to consummate a transaction.

About the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park

The Rocksino is a gaming, dining, and entertainment facility located in Northfield, Ohio. The property, which sits on 110 acres, consists of the 200,000-square foot gaming facility which features over 2,300 video lottery terminals, a variety of retail and food and beverage outlets as well as entertainment venues, including a 1,900-seat music venue and a 250-seat event space. It also includes a year-round horse racetrack and a gas station and car wash.

About MGM Growth Properties LLC

MGM is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The Company currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, and the Park, a dining and entertainment complex which opened in April 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, MGM Growth Properties' stock dropped 1.16%, ending the trading session at $26.44.

Volume traded for the day: 731.57 thousand shares.

After last Friday's close, MGM Growth Properties' market cap was at $6.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.60.

The stock has a dividend yield of 6.35%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Hotel/Motel industry.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors