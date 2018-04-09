Guernsey-based real estate investment trust Standard Life Investments Property Income has completed the sale of a multi-let office in Slough for £13.25m, 9.6% ahead of the property's December valuation. Standard Life noted that proceeds of the Monday sale would be reinvested when it had identified "suitable opportunities". Jason Baggaley, fund manager of Standard Life, said, "We decided to sell this asset to realise a profit, but also to reduce future risk." ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...