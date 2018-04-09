Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Workday's Quarterly Revenues Surged 32.5% and Adjusted EPS Soared 75%

Stock Monitor: SecureWorks Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended January 31, 2018, Workday's total revenues were $582.5 million, reflecting an increase of 32.5% from $439.58 million in Q4 2017. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $574 million.

During Q4 FY18, Workday's subscription revenues surged 33.7% to $490.0 million compared to $366.6 million in Q4 FY17. Out of the Company's overall subscription revenues for the reported quarter, $441 million, or 90%, came from the balance sheet, consistent with Q4 FY17. Workday generated $131 million of revenues outside the US, up 53% on a y-o-y basis, representing a record 22% of total revenues for Q4 FY17. Workday's subscription revenue backlog was $5.2 billion at the end of Q4 FY18, reflecting a growth of 34% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 FY18, Workday's operating loss was $81.3 million, or negative 14.0% of revenues, compared to an operating loss of $88.9 million, or negative 20.2% of revenues, in Q4 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP operating profit was $55.5 million, or 9.5% of revenues, in the reported quarter compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $25.3 million, or 5.8% of revenues, in the prior year's same quarter.

Workday's net loss was $89.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q4 FY18 compared to a net loss of $88.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $0.28 per diluted share in the reported quarter, up 75% compared to $0.16 per diluted share in Q4 FY17. Workday's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.20 per share.

For FY18, Workday's total revenues were $2.1 billion, reflecting an increase of 36.1% from $1.57 billion in FY17.

For FY18, Workday reported a net loss of $321.2 million, or $1.55 loss per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $384.7 million, or $1.94 loss per diluted share, in FY17. The Company's non-GAAP net income was $1.03 per diluted share compared to $0.23 per diluted share in FY17.

Cash Matters

For FY18, Workday's operating cash flow was $465.7 million, representing a growth of 33% from $350.6 million in FY17. The Company's free cash flow was also strong, increasing to $324 million in FY18, up 41% on a y-o-y basis. The operating and free cash flow strength was primarily driven by unusually strong customer collections in Q4 FY18.

Workday's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $3.3 billion as of January 31, 2018. The Company's unearned revenues were over $1.5 billion in FY18, reflecting an increase of 25.8% from FY17.

Outlook

For Q1 FY19, Workday is forecasting subscription revenues to be between $514 million and $516 million, while for FY19, subscription revenues are estimated to be between $2.265 billion to $2.280 billion, representing a y-o-y growth of 27% to 28% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q1 FY19, Workday is projecting non-GAAP operating margins of approximately 10% to 11%. The Company expect its non-GAAP operating margins to be approximately 12% for FY19. Workday is anticipating an operating cash flow growth of 30% for FY19, resulting in an operating cash flow margin of over 22%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Workday's stock fell 2.71%, ending the trading session at $122.58.

Volume traded for the day: 1.30 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 12.20%; previous six-month period - up 16.45%; past twelve-month period - up 48.76%; and year-to-date - up 20.48%

After last Friday's close, Workday's market cap was at $25.07 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Application Software industry.

