As of April 23, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will change the tick size of the following Danish equity derivatives:



-- Danish stock options -- Danish stock futures (both cash settled and physical delivery) -- OMXC25 index options



This notice outlines the new tick sizes applicable to standardized contracts (i.e. not flexible contracts).



After close of trading on April 20, 2018, all long orders remaining in the order books will be deleted for Danish stock derivatives and OMXC25 index options, in order not to have any long orders remaining in the order book with a price inconsistent with the new tick size.



New tick size tables as of April 23, 2018:



Tick size Danish stock futures (excluding futures on MAERSK): DKK 0.01



Tick size stock futures on MAERSK: DKK 1.00



OMXC25 index options and Danish stock options (excluding options on MAERSK):



Price interval Tick size ------------------------- < 0.10 0.01 0.10 - 5.00 0.05 5.00 - 10.00 0.10 > 10.00 0.25 -------------------------



Options on MAERSK:



Price interval Tick size ------------------------- < 0.10 0.01 0.10 - 5.00 0.05 5.00 - 10.00 0.10 10.00 - 15.00 0.25 15.00 - 50.00 1.00 50.00 - 100.00 5.00 > 100.00 10.00 -------------------------



Please note that the tick size for OMXC25 index futures will remain unchanged.



Contract specifications 3.52, 3.56, 3.57 and 3.59 will be updated accordingly.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact your Nasdaq account manager or product manager Tomas Körberg, telephone +46 8 405 68 83.



