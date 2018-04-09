Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Delivers Seventh-Generation IQ Microinverters to the United Kingdom

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (https://enphase.com/en-us) (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced the introduction of its seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters for the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ for the UK market. Seventh-generation IQ microinverters are powered by Enphase's unique software-defined architecture which results in an efficient design and a single hardware SKU worldwide.

IQ 7 microinverters produce 11% more power, and are 31% lighter and 15% smaller than Enphase's M215 microinverters, which they replace. Compared to the sixth-generation IQ 6 product, IQ 7 microinverters produce 4% more power, and are 19% lighter and 16% smaller. The new IQ Microinverters offer an easier and faster installation experience with revolutionary two-wire cabling, and leverage semiconductor integration for higher reliability and better economies of scale. The 250 W AC Enphase IQ 7 Micro and the 295 W AC Enphase IQ 7+ Micro will be followed by a new, high-power 320 W AC variant, the Enphase IQ 7X Micro, to address 96-cell modules. Recently, Enphase won the Dutch Solar Innovation Award 2018 at Solar Solutions, the largest tradeshow in the Benelux region, for the IQ 7 Microinverter series, a further testament to its continuing drive to deliver innovative and high-quality products.

"With the introduction of our IQ 7 microinverters in the UK solar market, we continue to deliver on our vision to provide clean energy for everyone," said Peter van Berkel, general manager Enphase Energy EMEA.

"IQ 7 offers unique advantages, making it extremely suitable for the UK's social housing and new build segments. We look forward to offering our customers this next-generation product with the increasing quality, features and functionality they have come to expect from an Enphase product."

As part of the Enphase IQ System, seventh-generation IQ microinverters offer significant benefits to installers and homeowners, including:

Seamless integration into the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ and energy monitoring and insights from the Enphase Enlighten software platform's easy-to-use interface.

Greater reliability achieved via BOM reduction enabled by a new 55nm ASIC.

Fast and easy installation with the suite of IQ related products: the lighter two-wire Enphase Q Cable, Enphase Envoy, and the Enphase AC Battery.

For more information about seventh-generation Enphase IQ microinverters, visit our product page (https://enphase.com/en-uk/products/iq-system).

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world's only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped over 16 million microinverters, and approximately 739,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/uk (https://enphase.com/en-uk) and follow the company on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/EnphaseEnergy/), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/enphase-energy) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Enphase).

Enphase Energy, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's financial performance, market demand for its products, expected product introduction dates, expected performance and advantages of its technology, and market trends. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Enphase Energy's latest Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

