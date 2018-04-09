sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,39 Euro		+0,17
+0,99 %
WKN: 901210 ISIN: SE0000950636 Ticker-Symbol: WILB 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FABEGE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FABEGE AB
FABEGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FABEGE AB17,39+0,99 %