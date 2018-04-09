Nordex had an amazing week. The stock made a remarkable comeback. It reached an astonishing plus of - beware - 30(!) %! The company received more new orders, than any analst had expected. Therefore, the bad mood around the stock is forgotten. However, bank analysts are still not open-minded towards the stock. Only 15 % are willed to buy, 20 % want to hold and 65 % recommend to sell. This is a "neutral" result.

Regarding the charts: In its entirety everything looks better. The stock surpassed ... (Gideon Tanner)

