CELGENE INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing in Celgene Corporation to Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Celgene Corporation ("Celgene" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CELG).

If you invested in Celgene stock or options between September 12, 2016 and February 27, 2018 and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/CELG. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

CONTACT:

FARUQI & FARUQI, LLP
685 Third Avenue, 26th Floor
New York, NY 10017
Attn: Richard Gonnello, Esq.
rgonnello@faruqilaw.com
Telephone: (877) 247-4292 or (212) 983-9330

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE