Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the pharma and healthcare industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Leading biotech and pharmaceutical companies, are inclined toward outsourcing manufacturing services to contract providers to achieve cost-effective drug production and reduce time-to-market for new drugs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, the buyers prefer suppliers that can provide cost-effective drug production services along with specialty drugs formulations," added Anil.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Services Market:

The transition toward single-use bioprocessing units

Growing automation in drug manufacturing practices

Use of additive manufacturing for pharmaceutical products

The transition toward single-use bioprocessing units:

The rise in the shift toward single-use bioprocessing units from stainless-steel processing units is mainly due to the complexity of maintaining steel processor devices that also have cross-contamination risks and require longer production times. However, this trend is currently evident in established markets only.

Growing automation in drug manufacturing practices:

Drug manufacturers are increasingly adopting automation in their manufacturing operations, mainly because it helps in eliminating manual procedures for drug testing, drug screening, and data collation. Moreover, automation and robotics have also eased the process of genome sequencing.

Use of additive manufacturing for pharmaceutical products:

Additive manufacturing is useful in producing lipid-based formulations along with melt-based formulations. Also, it utilizes drop on demand printing technique that results in an automated and controlled deposition of melt-base on inert tablets.

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

