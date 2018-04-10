Orascom Development Holding AG: geht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Partnerschaft mit der New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) ein, um 1'000 Feddan (entsprechend 4.2 Millionen Quadratmeter) in West-Kairo zu entwickeln. Damit lanciert die Gruppe erstmals ein Projekt im Erstwohnungsmarkt. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: geht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Partnerschaft mit der New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) ein, um 1'000 Feddan (entsprechend 4.2 Millionen Quadratmeter) in West-Kairo zu entwickeln. Damit lanciert die Gruppe erstmals ein Projekt im Erstwohnungsmarkt. 10.04.2018 / 06:58 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding (ODH) geht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), eine Partnerschaft mit der New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) ein, um 1'000 Feddan (entsprechend 4.2 Millionen Quadratmeter) in West-Kairo zu entwickeln. Damit lanciert die Gruppe erstmals ein Projekt im Erstwohnungsmarkt. Altdorf, 10. April 2018 - Gemäss den vereinbarten Bestimmungen zwischen Orascom Housing Communities (OHC) und NUCA wird ODE eine neue Gesellschaft unter dem Namen Orascom Real Estate (ORE) gründen, an der ODE 70% des ausgegebenen Kapitals und Samih Sawiris die übrigen 30% halten wird. Nach ihrer Gründung wird ORE mit der NUCA eine Umsatzbeteiligungsvereinbarung bezüglich der Entwicklung von 1'000 Feddan (ein Feddan entspricht 4'200 Quadratmeter, insgesamt also 4.2 Millionen Quadratmeter) in West-Kairo abschliessen. Gemäss dem Vertrag zwischen OHC und NUCA wird die Umsatzbeteiligungsvereinbarung voraussichtlich innerhalb eines Monats abgeschlossen werden. Sobald die Umsatzbeteiligungsvereinbarung finalisiert ist, wird ODH sämtliche relevanten Informationen publizieren. Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. Kontakt für Investors: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Email: ir@orascomdh.com Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch Disclaimer and Cautionary Statement The information contained in this e-mail, its attachment and in any link to our website indicated herein is not for use within any country or jurisdiction or by any persons where such use would constitute a violation of law. If this applies to you, you are not authorized to access or use any such information. Certain statements in this e-mail and the attached news release may be forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements that are predications of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our targeted profit improvement, return on equity targets, expense reductions, pricing conditions, dividend policy and underwriting claims improvements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause actual results and Orascom Development Holding's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements (or from past results). Factors such as (i) general economic conditions and competitive factors, particularly in our key markets; (ii) performance of financial markets; (iii) levels of interest rates and currency exchange rates; and (vii) changes in laws and regulations and in the policies of regulators may have a direct bearing on Orascom Development Holding's results of operations and on whether Orascom Development Holding will achieve its targets. Orascom Development Holding undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise. It should further be noted, that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Please also note that interim results are not necessarily indicative of the full-year results. Persons requiring advice should consult an independent adviser.Ende der Ad-hoc-MitteilungSprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com ISIN: CH0038285679 Valorennummer: A0NJ37 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service672717 10.04.2018 CET/CEST

ISIN CH0038285679

AXC0037 2018-04-10/06:58