FTSE 250-listed office space provider Workspace Group said it had been given planning permission for a £15m refurbishment at The Shaftesbury Centre in west London's Ladbroke Grove. The existing 13,000 sq ft building, valued at £4m at 30 September 2017, will be replaced by a new four-floor business centre, providing 41,000 sq ft of net lettable space, the company said. The Shaftesbury Centre is part of a cluster of five Workspace properties in the area, directly opposite the Pall Mall Deposit ...

