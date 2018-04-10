Valmet and Fortum take development of bio-oil into transportation fuels to new level in collaboration with Preem

Valmet Oyj's press release on April 10, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Fortum are developing a technology to produce advanced, high-value lignocellulosic fuels, such as transportation fuels or higher value bio-liquids. The technology is seen as one of the most competitive and efficient ways of producing advanced lignocellulosic biofuels to meet European targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The project is a natural continuation of the consortium's earlier bio-oil project with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, which resulted in commercializing integrated pyrolysis technology for production of sustainable bio-oil to replace heating oil in industrial use. There is an example in operation at Fortum's energy plant in Joensuu.

Now the consortium parties, Valmet and Fortum, have agreed on joint development with Preem, a Swedish refinery company, whose contribution and know-how is crucial now that the project has reached the stage of assessing the entire value chain.

Based on the good results of the previous project phase, the companies are moving to larger-scale testing. Preem's expertise in refinery technology strengthens the project and significantly broadens the knowledge base required to achieve the best results. Preem is aiming for renewables to reach 3 million tonnes a year in transportation fuels by 2030, which is well in line with the sustainability and renewable energy ambitions of the companies involved.

Valmet and Fortum's role is to develop and commercialize production technology for upgraded pyrolysis oil suitable e.g. as refinery co-feed, based on a thermal pyrolysis technology platform similar to Fortum's Joensuu bio-oil plant, supplied by Valmet. Preem will focus on processing the upgraded pyrolysis oil into transportation fuels under refinery conditions with feasible technology.

The combined research projects are co-financed by Business Finland in Finland and Energimyndigheten in Sweden.

Successful commercial developments are expected from the project by the end of the decade.

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

