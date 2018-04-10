Card Factory promised to keep gifting investors more dividends as the Yorkshire-based retailer posted full year results that showed growth in sales but smaller profits that are unlikely to improve much in the coming year. The FTSE 250 greeting cards specialist lifted revenues 6% to £422.1m over the year to 31 January, with like-for-like sales up 2.9%. Underlying profit before tax fell 5.5% to £80.5m and was down 12.3% to £72.6m if including further forex effects, as the company had guided in ...

