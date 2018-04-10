Active-Investors: Wired News - Zayo Acquired Second Data Center in Northern Virginia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ZAYO as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 06, 2018, the Communications infrastructure services Company announced that it has acquired a data center in McLean, Virginia, driven by strong demand in the Washington, D.C. area. The acquisition includes tenants, data center systems, and long-term leases. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Zayo most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ZAYO

The Facility is Zayo's Second Colocation Facility in Northern Virginia

It is Zayo's second colocation facility in Northern Virginia. The center is located at 1764 Old Meadow Lane and is 62,000 total square feet. The facility is on-net to Zayo fiber, and will provide a low-latency colocation option, interconnection, and access to fiber infrastructure to government agencies, web-scale companies, cloud providers, and other large enterprises, especially those located in downtown Washington, D.C. Zayo will upgrade the critical power at the site to three MW and enhance systems resiliency, security, audit certifications, and network connectivity. The data center will tether directly to Zayo's data center in Ashburn, Virginia and to Zayo's network point of presence (PoP) on M Street.

Zayo's Deep, Dense Fiber Footprint in Northern Virginia Facilitates Global Connectivity

Commenting on the acquisition, TJ Karklins, Senior Vice President of Zayo's zColo business segment, stated that Northern Virginia is one of the most important data center markets in the world, with a diverse base of service providers, enterprises, and government agencies all contributing to strong demand.

According to Mr. Karklins this acquisition provides an important second Northern Virginia location for the Company's client solutions and creates a strong data center option for firms located downtown and in the heart of the beltway.

He further added that the Company's deep, dense fiber footprint in the region facilitates global connectivity, further enhancing the value proposition of the McLean location.

Zayo's Previous Fiber Contracts with North Virginia Data Centers

In May 2017, Zayo signed multiple contracts with undisclosed data center providers in a move to increase its competitiveness on the dark fiber market in the Washington D.C. area. By signing on with Zayo, the unnamed large data center provider, located in the Dulles Technology corridor, would gain connectivity to 110 data centers, 1,200 enterprise locations, and 19 cloud providers.

Zayo's Recent Acquisition Deal

On February 28, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of Spread Networks, a privately-held fiber network company that operates the most direct, lowest latency fiber route between Chicago and New York. To leverage Spread's strong brand, unique network and premium customer support, Zayo introduced a standalone business unit, Spread Networks by Zayo. Spread Networks was acquired because of their leadership in ultra-low-latency network solutions for the financial and trading sectors. The acquisition immediately enables Zayo to combine Spread Networks routes with Zayo routes for coast-to-coast, low-latency dark fiber, and lit fiber-based solutions.

About Zayo Group Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Zayo is the leading global provider of communications infrastructure. The Company provides fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation, and cloud infrastructure to the world's leading businesses, including wireless and wireline carriers, media and content companies, finance, education, government, healthcare, and other large enterprises.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Zayo's stock fell 1.76%, ending the trading session at $35.64.

Volume traded for the day: 2.66 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 2.33%; and past twelve-month period - up 9.26%

After yesterday's close, Zayo's market cap was at $8.88 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 68.80.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Networking & Communication Devices industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors