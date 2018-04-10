Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Toll Brothers' Quarterly Revenues Surged 28%; EPS Soared 98%

Stock Monitor: KB Home Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TOL. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on February 27, 2018. The US luxury homebuilder's earnings beat market estimates. Additionally, the Company provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and full fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for KB Home (NYSE: KBH), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Toll Brothers. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=KBH

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Toll Brothers most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TOL

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter ended January 31, 2018, Toll Brothers' total revenues increased 28% to $1.18 billion, and increased 20% to 1,423 units, compared to total revenues of $920.7 million, and 1,190 units, in Q1 FY17. The average price of homes delivered increased to $826,000 in the reported quarter compared to $773,700 in the prior year's same quarter, due to changes in product mixes. The Company's revenue numbers met analysts' estimates of $1.18 billion.

For Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers' gross margin, as a percentage of revenues, was 20.5% compared to 20.4% in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted gross margin was 23.7% in the reported quarter versus 23.9% in the prior year's comparable quarter. Toll Brothers' selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A), as a percentage of revenues, were 13.4% in Q1 FY18 compared to 14.9% in Q1 FY17.

During Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers' income from operations was $83.7 million, and represented 7.1% of revenues, compared to $50.6 million, or 5.5% of revenues, in Q1 FY17.

Toll Brothers' net income was $132.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 compared to $70.4 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results were favorably impacted by a $31.2 million benefit associated with the revaluation of the net deferred tax liability under the tax reform's lower tax rate. Toll Brothers' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.54 per share.

Operating Results

During Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers' net signed contracts of $1.69 billion and 1,822 units, increased 36% in dollars terms and 20% in units, compared to net signed contracts of $1.24 billion and 1,522 units in Q1 FY17. The Company's average price of net signed contracts was $927,800 in the reported quarter compared to $816,700 in the prior year's corresponding quarter, driven by strong contract results in California.

For Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers' backlog of $5.58 billion and 6,250 units increased 28% in dollars terms and 21% in units compared to the backlog of $4.35 billion and 5,145 units at the end of Q1 FY17. The average price of homes in backlog was $892,200 in the reported quarter compared to $844,500 in the year ago same period.

Toll Brothers' cancellation rate was 5.3% in Q1 FY18 compared to 5.8% in Q1 FY17. As a percentage of beginning-quarter backlog, the Company's cancellation rate was 1.7% in the reported quarter versus 2.0% in the year earlier comparable quarter.

For Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers purchased 2,109 lots for $326.6 million. The Company ended the reported quarter with 295 selling communities compared to 305 at the end of FY17, and 321 selling communities at the end of Q1 FY17. Toll Brothers ended Q1 FY18 with approximately 49,500 lots owned and optioned compared to 47,800 lots at the end of Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters

Toll Brothers ended Q1 FY18 with $508.3 million in cash compared to $373.5 million at the end of Q1 FY17. At the end of the reported quarter, the Company also had $1.15 billion available under its $1.30 billion, 20-bank credit facility, which matures in May 2021.

During Q1 FY18, Toll Brothers repurchased approximately 4.4 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $47.43, for a total purchase price of $210.0 million. The Company ended Q1 FY18 with a debt-to-capital ratio of 44.2% compared to 45.7% at the end of Q1 FY17.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Toll Brothers is forecasting to deliver between 7,800 and 8,600 homes compared to its previous guidance of 7,700 and 8,700 units. The Company is estimating average delivered price to be between $820,000 and $860,000 per home for FY18. This translates to projected revenues of between $6.40 billion and $7.40 billion in FY18 compared to $5.82 billion in FY17.

For FY18, Toll Brothers reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted gross margin to be between 23.75% and 24.25%, and SG&A as a percentage of revenues of approximately 10.0%.

For Q2 FY18, Toll Brothers is projecting deliveries between 1,825 and 1,925 units, with an average price of between $825,000 and $850,000. The Company expects its adjusted gross margin to be approximately 22.8% of revenues for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Toll Brothers' stock marginally declined 0.37%, ending the trading session at $43.03.

Volume traded for the day: 1.36 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 1.65%; and past twelve-month period - up 21.45%

After yesterday's close, Toll Brothers' market cap was at $6.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Residential Construction industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors