Active-Investors: Free Research Report as AES's Q4 Adjusted Bottom-Line Grew to Outshine Estimates

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, AES reported total revenues of $2.64 billion, which came in below the $2.66 billion recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. The Company's total revenue numbers for the reported quarter also missed market consensus estimates of $3.52 billion. The Company's regulated revenues fell to $660 million during Q4 FY17 from $816 million in the year ago same quarter. Meanwhile, the Company's non-regulated revenues grew to $1.98 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.84 billion in Q4 FY16.

The power Company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.34 billion, or $2.03 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss of $949 million, or $0.68 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted earnings came in at $347 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from $225 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, market analysts had forecasted the Company to report adjusted earnings of $0.32 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

The Arlington, Virginia-based Company reported total revenues of $10.53 billion in FY17 compared to $10.28 billion in FY16. The Company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.16 billion, or $1.76 loss per diluted share, during FY17 versus a net loss of $1.13 billion, or $1.72 loss per diluted share, in FY16. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted earnings came in at $1.02 billion, or $1.08 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $850 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, in FY16.

During Q4 FY17, the Company's total cost of sales was $2.00 billion compared to $2.03 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating margin was $643 million in Q4 FY17 versus $632 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter. AES's general and administrative (G&A) expenses were $60 million during Q4 FY17 compared to $59 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's interest expenses rose to $310 million during the reported quarter from $283 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company reported an income from continuing operations before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates of $84 million in Q4 FY17 versus a loss from continuing operations before taxes and equity in earnings of affiliates of $302 million in Q4 FY16.

Strategic Business Unit (SBU) Revenues

During Q4 FY17, US SBU reported revenues of $784 million compared to $847 million in Q4 FY16. The Andes SBU revenues grew to $731 million in Q4 FY17 from $642 million in Q4 FY16. Brazil SBU revenues came in at $144 million in Q4 FY17, up from $111 million in Q4 FY16. MCAC SBU revenues stood at $597 million in the reported quarter versus $576 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. However, Eurasia SBU revenues fell to $386 million in Q4 FY17 from $421 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During Q4 FY17, AES' net cash provided by operating activities was $800 million compared to $702 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's free cash flow was $668 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $535 million in Q4 FY16.

At the close of books in the reported quarter, AES had $949 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $1.24 billion at the close of books as on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company reported a recourse debt balance amounting to $4.63 billion in its books of accounts as on December 31, 2017, up from $4.67 billion as on December 31, 2016.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.15 to $1.25. Furthermore, the Company expects parent free cash flow of $600 million to $675 million for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, The AES' stock was marginally down 0.26%, ending the trading session at $11.39.

Volume traded for the day: 6.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.07%; previous three-month period - up 4.78%; past twelve-month period - up 2.06%; and year-to-date - up 5.17%

After yesterday's close, The AES' market cap was at $7.58 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 4.57%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors