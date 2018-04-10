Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Impax Launched a Generic Version of Estrace(R) Cream

Stock Monitor: Rockwell Medical Post Earnings Reporting

Perrigo Received FDA Approval of Generic Version of Estrace® Cream in January 2018

The Company's manufacturing and development partner, Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE: PRGO), received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on January 24, 2018. The product is being marketed by Impax. According to IQVIA®, Estrace® Cream had annual US sales of approximately $469 million for the 12 months ending January 2018.

Impax Recently Launched an Authorized Generic Version of Solodyn® (Minocycline HCl) Extended-Release Tablets

On February 20, 2018, the Company launched an authorized generic version of Solodyn® (minocycline HCl) extended-release tablets, 65 mg and 115 mg. Minocycline HCl extended-release tablets, 65 mg and 115 mg, had annual US sales of approximately $148 million according to IQVIA® for the 12 months ending December 2017.

Impax to Combine with Amneal

In October 2017, Impax and Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC entered into a definitive business combination in an all-stock transaction. As a result of the transaction, Amneal Holdings members will own 75% and Impax's shareholders will own 25% of the new company's pro-forma shares. The combined company will be named Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and will rank as the 5th largest in the United States by gross revenue and a growing, high-margin specialty franchise. The combined organization will have a diverse and differentiated pipeline with more than 300 products either filed with the FDA or in active stages of development, a foundation for international expansion with select commercial presence in the United Kingdom and Germany, and cost-efficient global manufacturing and development capabilities in all dosage forms. The proposed transaction was approved by Impax's shareholders on March 24, 2018.

About Estrace® Cream

Estrace® Cream is indicated in the treatment of moderate to severe symptoms of vulvar and vaginal atrophy due to menopause. ESTRACE vaginal cream should be used at the lowest dose possible for the treatment only as long as needed. The most common side effects include: headache, breast pain, irregular vaginal bleeding or spotting, stomach/abdominal cramps and/or bloating, nausea and vomiting, hair loss, fluid retention, vaginal yeast infection, vaginal burning, irritation, and itching. Using estrogen alone may increase the chance of getting cancer of the uterus (womb). Vaginal bleeding after menopause may be a warning sign of cancer of the uterus.

About Impax Laboratories, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Hayward, California, Impax Labs is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing generic and brand pharmaceutical products.

The Company operates two divisions: Impax Generics and Impax Specialty Pharma.

About Perrigo Co. PLC

Founded in 1887 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Perrigo is a leading global healthcare company that delivers value to its customers and consumers by providing Quality Affordable Healthcare Products. The Company is the world's largest manufacturer of over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products and supplier of infant formulas for the store brand market.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Impax Labs' stock declined 1.85%, ending the trading session at $18.60.

Volume traded for the day: 524.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 4.06%; past twelve-month period - up 45.88%; and year-to-date - up 11.71%

After yesterday's close, Impax Labs' market cap was at $1.42 billion.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

