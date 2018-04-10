Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: LHC Group's Quarterly Revenue Surged 24.2%; Adjusted EPS Gained 7%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) ("LHC"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LHCG. LHC reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 28, 2018. The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida, and Georgia markets topped revenue estimates, while earnings were in-line with market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, LHC Group most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LHCG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2017, LHC's net service revenue surged 24.2% to $292.4 million compared to $235.4 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers came in ahead of analysts' expectations of $283.3 million.

During Q4 2017, LHC's total organic growth in home health admissions was 5.3%. The Company's total organic revenue growth in home health was 7.8% in the reported quarter.

Net income attributable to LHC's common stockholders was $18.4 million, up 87.8% from $9.8 million in Q4 2016, while earnings per diluted share attributable to the Company's common stockholders increased 85.5% to $1.02 per diluted share from $0.55 in the prior year's corresponding quarter. LHC's reported quarter results included an increase of $0.75 per diluted share for the non-cash decrease in the provision for income taxes from the impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 on net deferred tax liabilities, partially offset by increases in Almost Family merger and other costs of approximately $0.35 per diluted share.

For Q4 2017, adjusted net income attributable to LHC's common stockholders was $0.62 per diluted share compared to $0.58 per diluted share in Q4 2016, for an increase of 6.9%. The Company's earnings were in-line with Wall Street's forecast of $0.62 per share.

For full year 2017, LHC's net service revenue increased 17.2% to $1.07 billion compared to $914.8 million in FY16.

For FY17, net income attributable to LHC's common stockholders was $50.1 million, up 37.0% from $36.6 million in the prior year's same period, while earnings per diluted share attributable to the Company's common stockholders increased 34.8% to $2.79 per diluted share from $2.07 in FY16. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC's common stockholders was $2.42 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $2.10 per diluted share in FY16, reflecting an increase of 17.6%.

Operational Highlights

LHC acquired 71 home health, hospice, or community-based locations and six long-term acute care hospital operations during the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, which produced a record year of $114.4 million in annual revenue prior to acquisition.

Almost Family Merger Transaction

On November 15, 2017, LHC Group and Almost Family entered into an agreement providing for a "merger of equals' business combination. Following approval by both companies' shareholders, the merger will be an all-stock transaction with an exchange ratio of 0.9150 of LHC Group's shares to be exchanged for each outstanding share of Almost Family stock. The combined company will operate under the "LHC Group' name with common shares traded on the NASDAQ under ticker symbol LHCG.

On April 02nd, 2018, LHC announced the completion and effectiveness of its merger with Almost Family. The transaction created the second largest in-home healthcare provider in the country with an expanded geographic service territory of 36 states covering over 60% of the US population aged 65 and over.

Fiscal Year 2018 Guidance

With the completion of the merger, LHC updated its earlier issued guidance for fiscal year 2018. The Company is forecasting net service revenue to be in a range of $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion, and adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $3.45 to $3.55 for FY18. This adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance represents 12% to 15% accretion from the merger compared with the mid-point of LHC's previously issued guidance for fiscal 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 09, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, LHC Group's stock dropped 2.33%, ending the trading session at $69.65.

Volume traded for the day: 589.50 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 300.19 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.62%; previous three-month period - up 8.25%; past twelve-month period - up 30.99%; and year-to-date - up 13.71%

After yesterday's close, LHC Group's market cap was at $1.26 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 34.24.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Home Health Care industry. This sector was up 1.1% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors