Compuware Corporation: Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1

DETROIT, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware Corporation (http://www.compuware.com/), the world's leading mainframe-dedicated software company, is pleased to announce Day One support for the new IBM z14 ZR1.

A compact version of the IBM z14 released in July 2017 (https://resources.compuware.com/day_one_support_ibmz14), the z14 ZR1 is packaged in a highly scalable 19" industry standard rack. It includes many of the z14's leading capabilities including pervasive encryption and up to 8TB of available memory, making it a particularly powerful solution for small to medium-sized enterprises to enable business growth, protect current application investments and reduce business costs.

The z14 ZR1 together with Compuware Topaz (https://compuware.com/topaz-modern-mainframe-development-testing/), ISPW (https://compuware.com/ispw-source-code-management/) and Compuware's other developer productivity solutions will help enterprises adopt a modern DevOps toolchain for greater agility while significantly reducing the cost of mainframe ownership.

"The z14 ZR1 is the latest example of how quickly mainframe modernization is occurring at the hardware level," said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. "Likewise, Compuware's software solutions, which include integrations with many leading DevOps products, transform the overall value of Z Systems by enabling DevOps teams to mainstream their mainframes to excel in the digital age."

Compuware worked in collaboration with IBM to ensure its breadth of solutions work seamlessly upon customer migration to the new z14 ZR1 hardware platform.

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com (http://www.compuware.com/) .

