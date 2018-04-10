sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,76 Euro		-1,38
-3,44 %
WKN: A14S69 ISIN: CH0256424794 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZW 
Aktie:
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORIFLAME HOLDING AG38,76-3,44 %