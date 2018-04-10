The following information is based on the press release from Oriflame Holding AG (Oriflame) published on April 10, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Oriflame has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 4, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of EUR 1.00 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of EUR 0.40 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 8, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Oriflame (ORI).



For further information please find the attached file.



Attachment:

