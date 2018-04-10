CNH Industrial N.V.: The New Holland Jesi plant in Italy achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

The New Holland Jesi plant in Italy achieves Silver Level designation in World Class Manufacturing

London, April 10, 2018

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) announces that its New Holland Agriculture manufacturing facility in Jesi, Italy has achieved Silver Level certification in the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) program. Jesi is the global center of excellence for New Holland specialty tractor production, and is home to the T4F/N/V and TK crawler tractor ranges, as well as the mid-range and utility T5 series. Case IH specialty and mid-range tractors and STEYR utility tractors are also produced at the plant.

Originally conceived as a tractor components production facility in 1977, today the plant occupies a site of some 185,000 square meters, has delivered over 700,000 tractors and employs more than 800 people. Rigorous quality standards are a fundamental production pillar: every driveline and cab is put through a stringent testing program designed to simulate authentic shock loading and vibrations. Moreover, every day two complete tractors are tested and scrutinized and the subsequent data used to directly improve future production. The state-of-the-art paint shop uses robotic painting technology.

WCM is one of the global manufacturing industry's highest standards for the integrated management of manufacturing plants and processes. It is a pillar-structured system based on continuous improvement, designed to eliminate waste and loss from the production process by identifying objectives such as zero injuries, zero defects, zero breakdowns and zero waste.

This latest WCM audit noted progress across a variety of both manufacturing and managerial areas including Logistics and People Development leading to its Silver Level designation.

CNH IndustrialN.V. (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com (http://www.cnhindustrial.com)

