MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys Nominates New Candidates for Supervisory Board

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR) (XETRA: MOR) (OTC PINK: MPSYY) announced today that it has published its agenda for the Company's ordinary Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will take place on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

MorphoSys's Supervisory Board has nominated Dr. George Golumbeski and Michael Brosnan as candidates to be elected as new Supervisory Board members at the Company's AGM. Dr. Gerald Möller will retire from the board with the conclusion of the AGM 2018. Klaus Kühn has resigned from his Supervisory Board mandate for personal reasons, his resignation taking effect at the conclusion of the AGM 2018. Furthermore, the Supervisory Board will propose the re-election of Dr. Marc Cluzel, whose term of office would have expired with the conclusion of the AGM 2018.

"We are delighted that two highly qualified candidates with extensive industry expertise and leadership experience are standing for election to the MorphoSys Supervisory Board," said Dr. Gerald Möller, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG. "Dr. Golumbeski brings to our Board significant experience in corporate and business development in the global biopharmaceutical industry, particularly in the United States. Mr. Brosnan contributes his vast experience in finance and executive management of large multinational enterprises specifically in the healthcare industry and will contribute his knowledge as a qualified financial expert to MorphoSys," Dr. Möller added."On behalf of the Company, I would like to thank Mr. Kühn for his invaluable support and contribution to MorphoSys over the last three years."

"On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Dr. Möller, who will retire from the Supervisory Board at the end of the AGM 2018, for his great commitment and invaluable support over all these years," said Dr. Frank Morich, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG.

"Since he was elected to the Supervisory Board in 1999, Dr. Möller has played an essential role in helping us build and grow the Company to where we are now. On behalf of the Management Board and my fellow employees, I would like to thank him for everything he has done for MorphoSys. We sincerely wish him the happiest of futures," said Dr. Simon Moroney, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys AG.

Dr. Golumbeski currently serves as Executive Vice President & Executive Advisor for Innovation at Celgene Corporation, Summit, NJ, USA. He will retire from this position on April 16, 2018. Over the last 27 years, he has held leadership roles in business and corporate development, partnering and M&A with global pharmaceutical and life science companies, including Celgene, Novartis, Elan Corporation (today: Perrigo), and Schwarz Pharma (today: UCB). Dr. Golumbeski obtained his doctorate in genetics from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, USA and holds a degree in biology from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, USA.

Mr. Brosnan has over 40 years of experience in finance, controlling and auditing. Since 2010, he has served as Chief Financial Officer of Fresenius Medical Care Management AG, Bad Homburg, Germany, a company with a dual listing in Germany (Frankfurt) and the United States (NYSE). Over the last 20 years, he has worked in various leadership and executive positions for Fresenius Medical Care in the United States and Germany. Prior to joining Fresenius Medical Care, he held senior financial positions at Polaroid Corporation and was an audit partner at KPMG. Mr. Brosnan holds a degree in business administration and accounting from Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA.

