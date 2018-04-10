With reference to an announcement made public by Origo hf. (symbol: ORIGO) on April 6, 2018, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on April 11, 2018.





ISIN IS0000000396 Company name Origo hf. Total share capital before the increase ISK 458,739,986 (458,739,986 shares) Increase in share capital ISK 6,563,323 (6,563,323 shares) Total share capital following the increase ISK 465,303,309 (465,303,309 shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol ORIGO Orderbook ID 5401