Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds 10-Apr-2018 / 16:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar April 10, 2018 Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment and the Redemption of Bonds Krasnodar, April 10, 2018: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the 4th coupon yield payment against bonds and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" fulfilled its obligation of the fourth coupon redemption against bonds of the BO-001P-03 series in the amount of 528,500,000 rubles and the redemption of the nominal value of exchange-traded bonds. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing certified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-001P-03 series to the bearer with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-001P-02E of 23.10.2015, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JWCF4. Identification number of the 4B02-03-60525-P-001P as of April securities issue and the date 4, 2016 of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The fourth coupon period which the yield is paid for: (10.10.2017-10.04.2018) The total amount of the 528,500,000 (Five hundred and interest to be paid against twenty eight million five hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest to 52.85 (Fifty two rubles 85 be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: April 09, 2018 The date of the obligation April 10, 2018 fulfillment: The total amount of the Following the 4th coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 528,500,000.00 following the reporting (Five hundred and twenty eight period: million five hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled. The number of bonds which 10,000,000 bonds were redeemed: Basis for bonds redemption: Occurrence of the date of redemption according to the Second part of the Bonds Resolution (Terms and Conditions of the Exchange-Traded Bonds) of PJSC "Magnit" approved by the Decision of the CEO of PJSC "Magnit" as of March 30, 2016 (Decision w/o No. as of March 30, 2016). The date of bonds redemption: April 10, 2018 For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2017, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,350 stores (12,125 convenience, 243 hypermarkets, 208 Magnit Family stores and 3,774 drogerie stores) in 2,709 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,143 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 92 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5383 End of Announcement EQS News Service 673111 10-Apr-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 10, 2018 10:27 ET (14:27 GMT)