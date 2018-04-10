Cloud video technology firm Forbidden Technologies on Tuesday said two new Blackbird platform customers are using its mobile upload service and Mac Edge technology. Forbidden said an unnamed UK production company had now integrated the Blackbird Upload App running on IOS devices "as a major part of their production workflow". It added that British production outfit Middlechild was using the new Blackbird Mac Edge technology on their series Wildlife Rescuers with the requirement to transcode and ...

