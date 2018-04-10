Mphasis to Drive Towergate's Digital Transformation Roadmap

Execution of technology will achieve overall operational and business outcomes

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), a leading IT services and solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, today announced its partnership with Towergate Insurance, part of The Ardonagh Group and one of Europe's largest insurance intermediaries for corporate, commercial, SME and specialist personal insurance. Over the next 5 years Mphasis will help enable the integration of organic and inorganic growth across The Ardonagh Group, with the aim of enhancing the Digital Broker experience.

The partnership uses Pegasystems Inc.'s adaptive, cloud-architected software - built on its unified PegaPlatform - empowering people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs.

To provide support for Towergate's digital transformation journey, Mphasis will leverage its deep understanding of the broker insurance domain, deploy its sophisticated and robust outcome based delivery model and apply its technology agnostic flexible approach. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach aims to integrate the broker back office landscape across 103 locations and transform existing processes to industry benchmarks using a combination of robotics process automation, digital, analytics and location consolidation, thus driving higher efficiencies for clients towards their journey to Digital IT. Using an integrated consumer-centric Front2Back' Digital Transformation, Mphasis leverages state of the art reference frameworks and capabilities of agile transformation for quick results that compound over time to jointly drive measurable top and bottom-line results.

"Mphasis is thrilled to partner with Towergate Insurance and join their digital transformation journey. We are excited to leverage our deep knowledge of the insurance sector and utilize our technological capabilities, such as automation and cognitive solutions, to support Towergate's growth plans and elevate their customer experience," said Dinesh Venugopal, President, Mphasis Direct and Digital, Mphasis.

Together with Mphasis, Towergate will strengthen its insurance operations and utilize Mphasis' capabilities in cognitive technologies and automation to benefit customers through shorter processing time, increased capacity and utilization.

"Towergate is one of the primary leaders in the evolving SME Insurance space, however, our legacy acquisition-led growth continues to pose a number of challenges as we work towards consolidating our complex infrastructure to drive improvements and economies of scale. We found Mphasis differentiates itself from the rest through its integrated results-led approach, working closely with our team to create the right solution for our business. We are pleased with Mphasis' commitment to deliver value via their outcome based delivery model which is in sync with Towergate's ongoing digital transformation ambitions," said James Barnard, Towergate Group Transformation Director.

About Towergate

Towergate is an entrepreneurial company, led by people with a reputation for innovation and professionalism. Since 1997, when Towergate entered the insurance market, it has grown to become one of Europe's largest independently owned insurance intermediaries.

About Mphasis

Mphasis (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS) enables customers to reimagine their digital future by applying a unique formula of integrated cloud and cognitive technology. Mphasis X2C2'formula for success, (anything to cloud powered by cognitive),drives multi-dimensions of business value with an integrated consumer-centric Front2Back' Digital Transformation, enabling Business Operations and Technology Transformation. Mphasis applies advancements in cognitive and cloud to traditional application and infrastructure services to bring much needed efficiency and cost effectiveness. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, combined with domain expertise and hyper specialization are the foundation for building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is the leader in software for customer engagement and operational excellence. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected software - built on its unified PegaPlatform - empowers people to rapidly deploy, and easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. Over its 30-year history, Pega has delivered award-winning capabilities in CRM and BPM, powered by advanced artificial intelligence and robotic automation, to help the world's leading brands achieve breakthrough business results. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) visitwww.pega.com