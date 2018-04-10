sprite-preloader
WKN: A0B6VB ISIN: US7033951036 Ticker-Symbol: PD2 
10.04.2018
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in NASDAQ: PDCO shares over alleged Securities Laws Violations by Patterson Companies, Inc.

Investors who purchased shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 29, 2018. NASDAQ: PDCO investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779-1554.

On March 28, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Patterson Companies, Inc. over alleged violations of securities laws. The plaintiff claims that the defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Defendants were engaged in a fraudulent and illegal price-fixing conspiracy, that the Company's revenue and earnings were fraudulently inflated by the illegal scheme, that the scheme was aimed at prohibiting sales to and price negotiations by group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") that represented small and independent dental practices, and that as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Patterson's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Those who purchased Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio legal monitoring and a settlement claim filing service, which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.

CONTACT:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Michael Daniels
+1 (858) 779-1554
mail@shareholdersfoundation.com
3111 Camino Del Rio North
Suite 423
San Diego, CA 92108

SOURCE: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE