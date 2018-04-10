The "2018 Belgium Infectious Disease Testing Market: Supplier Strategies, Test Volume and Sales Forecasts, Technology and Instrumentation Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews current and emerging assays; analyzes potential applications of innovative diagnostic technologies; forecasts volume and sales for over 100 infectious disease tests; provides test volume estimates by method (molecular, serology/immunodiagnostics, culture/microscopy); profiles leading players and potential market entrants; and suggests alternative business expansion strategies for suppliers.

This comprehensive report will assist diagnostics industry executives, as well as companies planning to diversify into the dynamic and rapidly expanding infectious disease testing market, in evaluating emerging opportunities and developing effective business strategies.

The infectious disease testing is one of the most rapidly growing segments of the in vitro diagnostics industry, and the greatest challenge facing suppliers during this decade. Among the main driving forces is continuing spread of AIDS, which remains the world's major health threat and a key factor contributing to the rise of opportunistic infections; threat of bioterrorism; advances in molecular diagnostic technologies; and a wider availability of immunosuppressive drugs.

Although for some infections the etiology is still a mystery, while for others the causative microorganisms are present in minute concentrations long before the occurrence of first clinical symptoms, recent advances in genetic engineering and detection technologies are creating exciting opportunities for highly sensitive, specific and cost-effective products.

Topics Covered

Infectious Diseases Analyzed in the Report Current and Emerging Products Technology Review Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations Competitive Assessments

Abbott

Affymetrix

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

Becton Dickinson

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

Cepheid

Diamedix

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Enzo Biochem

Fujirebio/Innogenetics

Hologic/Gen-Probe

ID Biomedical/GSK

Kreatech

Life Technology

Lonza

Nanogen/Elitech

Novartis Diagnostics/Grifols

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Qiagen

Roche

Scienion

Sequenom

SeraCare

Siemens

Takara Bio

Thermo Fisher

Wallac/PE

Wako

