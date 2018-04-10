Rosetta Genomics Ltd.: Rosetta Announces Resignation of CEO

PHILADELPHIA, PA and REHOVOT, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 10, 2018 / Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROSG), a genomic diagnostics company that improves treatment decisions by providing timely and accurate diagnostic information to physicians, today announced that Kenneth Berlin will resign as President and CEO effective April 18, 2018 to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Berlin will assist management in a smooth transition with ongoing projects.

Brian Markison, Chairman of the Board of Rosetta commented; "The Company wishes to thank Mr. Berlin for his service as President and CEO, and wishes him the best of luck in his new endeavors."

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta is pioneering the field of molecular diagnostics by offering rapid and accurate diagnostic information that enables physicians to make more timely and informed treatment decisions to improve patient care. Rosetta has developed a portfolio of unique diagnostic solutions for oncologists, endocrinologists, cytopathologists and other specialists to help them deliver better care to their patients. RosettaGX Reveal™, a Thyroid microRNA Classifier for classifying indeterminate thyroid nodules, as well as the full RosettaGX® portfolio of cancer testing services are commercially available through the Company's Philadelphia, PA-based CAP-accredited, CLIA-certified lab.

Rosetta Genomics Investor Contact:

Ron Kalfus

ronk@rosettagx.com

(949) 587-7522

SOURCE: Rosetta Genomics Ltd.