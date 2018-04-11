Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2018) - Blocplay Entertainment Inc. (CSE: PLAY) ("Blocplay" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per share and expiring on April 10, 2023, to a director and officer of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Blocplay

Blocplay is the world's first peer-to-peer, decentralized digital entertainment company. The company supports video gamers, developers and content creators -- worldwide. Each day billions of consumers worldwide enjoy digital entertainment products. Blocplay plans to deliver a fully transparent distribution, publishing and marketing platform for video games and e-sports events through its innovative tokenization system known as TokenPlay.

For further information, please contact:

Jon Gill

Blocplay Entertainment Inc.

Tel: 416-722-1166

Email: jgill@stompybot.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, failure to enter into a definitive agreement and complete the Acquisition, and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. The parties undertake no obligation to update forward-looking information except as otherwise may be required by applicable securities law.