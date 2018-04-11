Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank Board Members bought shares of the Bank

10.04.2018, Moscow

Deputy Chairman of the Board, Sberbank's CFO Alexander Morozov and Deputy Chairman of the Board Stanislav Kuznetsov, who is in charge of interbank security, cybersecurity and Head of Blok 'Services', bought shares of the Bank for an amount of RUB45 million.

Alexander Morozov bought 25 thousand of ordinary shares and 50.5 thousand of preferred shares. As a result, the CFO's total stake in Sberbank charter capital increased from 0.0014% to 0.0017%.

Stanislav Kuznetsov bought 134 thousand of ordinary shares, which is a 0.00059% stake in the Bank's charter capital.

April 10, 2018 18:34 ET (22:34 GMT)