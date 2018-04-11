Solvay S.A.: TRANSPARENCY DECLARATION - PARTICIPATION NOTIFICATION BY BLACKROCK INC.

Brussels, Wednesday April 11, 2018, 8h00 CEST --- According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.) has notified Solvay S.A. that:

On April 4, 2018 BlackRock Inc. crossed the 5% statutory threshold downwards with 4.37% of the total voting rights and 0.62% of equivalent financial instruments, or a total of 4.99%.

Declarations by BlackRock Inc. are published in the Investor Relations Section of Solvay's website.

Solvay is an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company, committed to developing chemistry that address key societal challenges. Solvay innovates and partners with customers worldwide in many diverse end markets. Its products are used in planes, cars, batteries, smart and medical devices, as well as in mineral and oil and gas extraction, enhancing efficiency and sustainability. Its lightweighting materials promote cleaner mobility, its formulations optimize the use of resources and its performance chemicals improve air and water quality. Solvay is headquartered in Brussels with around 24,500 employees in 61 countries. Net sales were €10.1 billion in 2017, with 90% from activities where Solvay ranks among the world's top 3 leaders, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 22%. Solvay SA (SOLB.BE) is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (Bloomberg: SOLB.BB - Reuters: SOLB.BR) and in the United States its shares (SOLVY) are traded through a level-1 ADR program.

Caroline Jacobs (mailto:caroline.jacobs@solvay.com) Kimberly Stewart (mailto:kimberly.stewart@solvay.com) Jodi Allen (mailto:jodi.allen@solvay.com) Geoffroy Raskin (mailto:geoffroy.raskin@solvay.com) Bisser Alexandrov (mailto:bisser.alexandrov@solvay.com) Media Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations Investor Relations +32 2 264 1530 +32 2 264 3694 +1 609 860 4608 +32 2 264 1540 +32 2 264 3687

