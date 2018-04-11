BCB Group, a leading global cryptocurrency broker, today announced the launch of its institutional prime brokerage solution, specifically designed to cater to the needs of institutional clients who need OTC best execution for their own accounts and wish to offer cryptocurrency products and services to their own clients. The solution is aimed at investment managers and hedge funds, including cryptocurrency funds, private banks, family offices and wealth managers.

Aiming to provide seamless infrastructure covering onboarding, execution, settlement, reporting and custodianship, BCB Group's service enables institutions to offer their investors access to cryptocurrencies across the spectrum of the asset class. For this unregulated asset class, BCB Group shadows existing regulatory requirements for analogous businesses in traditional financial services.

Bespoke institutional service provides comprehensive access; native GBP trade settlement

The bespoke service enables clients to buy and sell some of the largest cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ripple XRP. Through its trading platform, trades are brokered through wholesale exchanges, principal and agency OTC desks, and BCB Group's own client order book. Trades are settled bi-directionally and natively in GBP (onshore), EUR, USD, CHF, ZAR and 18 other currencies.

Founder and CEO Oliver von Landsberg-Sadie, a former vice president at Barclays Investment Bank, commented, "We aim to bring the best practices of traditional financial services into digital currency markets, an arena which is both volatile and highly technical."

Building on established foundations

Building on the success and technology of retail platform BitcoinBro, and responding to institutional demand for operational best practice in the cryptocurrency market, BCB Group was founded in the UK and developed to encompass key relationships within the UK, Swiss and South African banking communities. BCB Group is well positioned as one of the first onshore natively GBP, ZAR and CHF business-banked cryptocurrency trading services globally.

About BCB Group

BCB Group is a cryptocurrency prime broker, a service specifically designed to cater to the needs of institutional clients who need OTC best execution for their own accounts and who wish to offer cryptocurrency products and services to their own clients. BCB Group's service allows traditional brokers, hedge funds, crypto funds, wealth managers and private banks to extend their capabilities in the cryptocurrency market with turn-key solutions for onboarding, execution, settlement, reporting and custodianship. Shadowing regulatory requirements for analogous businesses in traditional financial services, BCB Group ensures full coverage governance and reporting, a complete KYC and AML policy, and appropriate risk and liquidity management, alongside maintaining ongoing dialogue with regulators and relationships with reputable liquidity providers. BCB Group pledges to give 1% of net annual profits to charity.

The information contained in this press release is intended for use and publication by journalists and should not be relied upon by private investors or any other persons to make financial decisions. Furthermore, the material contained herein is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation of an offer, or an inducement to buy or sell cryptocurrencies or any equivalents either generally or in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted. All of the views expressed about the markets, cryptocurrencies and stakeholders in this press comment accurately reflect the personal views of BCB Group. While opinions stated are honestly held, they are not guarantees and should not be relied on. The information or opinions provided should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. This press release may contain statements about expected or anticipated future events and financial results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, new legislation and regulatory actions, competitive and general economic factors and conditions and the occurrence of unexpected events. Past performance in other related cryptocurrencies in not a viable indication of future performance with actual results possibly differing materially from those stated herein. Investments in cryptocurrencies are not currently regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Your capital is at risk when investing in cryptocurrencies.

