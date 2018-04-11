Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q1 2018 Financial Report & Webcast on 26 April 2018

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2018 on Thursday, 26 April 2018 at 7:30 CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00 CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574 Sweden National free phone: 0200 880 390 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105 United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 358 6377 Belgium: +32 (0)2 404 0659 Belgium National free phone: 0800 58229 France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74 France National free phone: 0805 101 219 Norway: +47 2100 2610 Norway National free phone: 800 57933 United States of America: +1 929-477-0353 USA National free phone 800-289-0438

Confirmation Code: 9386190

To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com (mailto:renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2183319/843289.pdf)



