Mittwoch, 11.04.2018

11.04.2018 | 09:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q1 2018 Financial Report & Webcast on 26 April 2018

Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) will release its Financial Report Q1-2018 on Thursday, 26 April 2018 at 7:30 CEST. Federico J. González, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast on the same day, at 10:00 CEST.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574
Sweden National free phone: 0200 880 390
United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 336 9105
United Kingdom National free phone: 0800 358 6377
Belgium: +32 (0)2 404 0659
Belgium National free phone: 0800 58229
France: +33 (0)1 76 77 22 74
France National free phone: 0805 101 219
Norway: +47 2100 2610
Norway National free phone: 800 57933
United States of America: +1 929-477-0353
USA National free phone 800-289-0438

Confirmation Code: 9386190

To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com (mailto:renu.snehi@radissonhotels.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@radissonhotels.com)

Press Release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2183319/843289.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)