Company announces initial close on Bain Capital Ventures-led series B funding; achieves record-breaking Q1

ObserveIT, the leading insider threat management provider with more than 1,700 customers around the world, today announced the release of the latest version of its insider threat solution, ObserveIT 7.5, and record-breaking results for Q1 2018.

ObserveIT 7.5 provides organizations with granular visibility into user activity including accessing sensitive IP stored in web-based systems. ObserveIT is continuing to invest in providing a broad range of data exfiltration use cases including exfiltration of sensitive IP to the web for all platforms without requiring an additional plugin. ObserveIT 7.5 includes 300+ pre-configured indicators of compromise for insider threat, and an enhanced developer portal

"Given the risk insider threats pose to an enterprise's most valuable assets, it is critical organizations have proper threat detection and prevention programs and technology," said ObserveIT CEO Mike McKee. "Engraining ourselves deeply with our customers and partners, we understand the needs of the industry and strive to continue providing enhanced capabilities to eliminate tomorrow's risks."

Milestones achieved in Q1 2018 include

Record bookings, increasing bookings by 87 percent year-over-year.

Signed 50 new customers, doubling year-over-year growth. Key customer wins include: ten 100k+ customer deals; a Fortune 500 global healthcare company; and one of the world's largest hedge funds.

Continued employee growth, with a more than 17 percent increase in employees since Q4.

Announced 3 key partners as "Partner of the Year" recipients including Integrity for EMEA.

Initial close of its Bain Capital Ventures-led $20 million round of series B financing.

About ObserveIT

ObserveIT is the leading Insider Threat Management solution with more than 1,700 customers across 87 countries. ObserveIT is the only solution that empowers security teams to detect insider threats, streamline the investigation process, and prevent data exfiltration. With 300+ out-of-the-box insider threat indicators of compromise, rich metadata and outstanding search capability and playback of any policy violation, ObserveIT provides comprehensive visibility into what people contractors, privileged users and high-risk users are doing, and reduces investigation time from days to minutes. For more information visit: www.observeit.com.

