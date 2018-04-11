Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-04-11 / 10:57 *Press release * *Fix&Foxi Rolls Out in Asia- Announces Launch on Hong Kong's i-Cable * MIP TV, Cannes, 10th April 2018 Fix&Foxi Channel is continuing it's roll-out in Asia, as Your Family Entertainment AG today announced that the channel is now available in Hong Kong. Customers of i-Cable can now enjoy the entertaining and educational family and children's shows from Fix&Foxi. After winning the prestigious Eutelsat TV Award as Best Children's Channel 2016, the addition of Fix&Foxi to i-Cable is another step in distribution of the channel across Asia, with the channel also now launched in Indonesia on SMV FreeSat, and in the Philippines on Agilasat. Fix&Foxi Channel has a blend of 2D, CGI animated and live action shows for kids and their families. It includes classic characters, first run, and brand new shows. Fix&Foxi channel is hosted by the adorable and famous twin foxes and is designed for kids from 3-13, teens and the whole family. Fix&Foxi Channel is a growing international kids channel occupying a clear market position that fills a gap and complements other services. Stefan Piëch, CEO of Your Family Entertainment AG says: "Fix&Foxi Channel's blend of high quality and learning- based programming with good positive values and a strong family appeal will be appreciated by audiences in Hong Kong and across Asia. It's a great pleasure to add this important partnership with i-Cable to the growing global distribution of Fix&Foxi Channel" Fix&Foxi Channel is represented in Asia by Hong Kong-based Lightning International, who brokered the deals in Hong Kong, Indonesia and the Philippines. CEO James Ross says "Asia has a tremendous appetite for quality family entertainment, and Your Family Entertainment's Fix&Foxi Channel fulfills that completely, with shows that are both entertaining and educational, and suitable for all the family." *About Your Family Entertainment AG* Your Family Entertainment AG (WKN [German security code number]: A161N1, ISIN: DE000A161N14, Abbreviation: RTV) with its headquarter in Munich, was one founder of the first German private broadcaster, Sat.1, in 1984, contributed to the development of children's morning programming on Super RTL and is one of the founding members of Association of Private Broadcasters and Telemedia (VPRT). In addition, YFE is the producer and license distributor for high-quality programs for children and the whole family and has one of the largest broadcaster-independent program libraries in Europe. Its stock of programs includes well-known and beloved series such as "Enid Blyton", "Fix & Foxi" and "Altair". Since 2007, YFE operates the award-winning your family Pay TV children's channel which is named "Fix&Foxi" since December 2014 and has established itself worldwide. The channels are available as well in GAS-Region (German) as in Africa (English and French), Middle East (Arabic and English) and America (Spanish and English). RiC commenced broadcasting operations as a Free TV channel in September 2012 with a current coverage of 34 Mio. households in the GAS region. In addition, YFE operates 20 mobile TV broadcasters on the Hutchison 3 TV platform. YFE is headed by Dr. Stefan Piëch. *About Lightning International* Lightning International distributes a range of TV channels such as the TRACE channels, Mezzo Live HD, Fix & Foxi, Pet Club TV, Pulse TV and more. Additionally, the company distributes a full catalogue of programming from Asia and around the world both as finished shows and formats. April 11, 2018