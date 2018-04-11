Metso Corporation: Metso to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Metso to publish its Interim Review for January-March 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Metso Corporation, press release, April 11, 2018 at 12:45 p.m. EEST

Metso's January-March 2018 Interim Review will be published on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at about 9:00 a.m. EEST and can be found at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports).

Metso's Interim President and CEO Eeva Sipilä will present the financial results in a webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors, held in English, on the same day at 13:00 EEST. Webcast is viewable at www.metso.com/latestreports (http://www.metso.com/latestreports). A recording and a transcript will be available at the same webpage after the event has finished.



Conference call participants are requested to dial in five minutes before the event on:

United States: +1 646 828 8374

other countries: +44 (0)330 336 9104

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 111643.





Metso will not arrange separate event for investors, analysts or the media at its headquarters on the day of the publication.

Metso Corporation

Juha Rouhiainen

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 20 484 3253

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

For further information, please contact:

Tanja Mäkinen, Investor Relations Specialist, Metso Corporation, tel: +358 20 484 3117





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

