The Chinese solar energy firm announces details of joint venture with the Qujing Municipal Government in China to build a 20 GW monocrystalline ingot facility in Qujing.GCL-Poly, one of the leading multicystalline (multi) and monocrystalline (mono) wafer producers in the world, has this week signed a joint venture (JV) agreement with a Chinese municipal government to build a 20 GW mono ingot production facility in Qujing, China. The JV is to be set up with Qujing Municipal Government and will require an investment of RMB 9 billion ($1.4 billion). The project will be created in two, 10 GW phases ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...