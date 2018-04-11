Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - GTx Completed Patient Enrollment Several Months Ahead in the Phase-2 Clinical Trial of Enobosarm in SUI

Stock Monitor: TapImmune Post Earnings Reporting

Enrollment in the ASTRID Exceeded the 400 Patients Planned Per Protocol

Robert J. Wills, Ph.D., Executive Chairman of GTx, mentioned that due to overwhelming interest from women wanting to participate in the clinical trial, and the extraordinary teamwork by the clinical trial centers, enrollment in the ASTRID trial was completed in approximately eight months, with enrollment exceeding the 400 patients planned per protocol.

Robert added that the ASTRID trial has the same enrollment inclusion/exclusion criteria as the Company's enobosarm proof-of-concept clinical trial in SUI that provided the compelling data previously announced.

GTx Reported Positive Results from Enobosarm Phase-2 Proof-of-Concept Clinical Trial in Women with SUI

In September 2017, the Company announced top-line clinical trial results demonstrating that a daily dose of enobosarm 3 mg (GTx-024) substantially improved SUI in women as well as related quality of life measurements. In this open-label clinical trial, all 17 patients completing 12 weeks of treatment saw a clinically significant reduction (50% or greater) in stress leaks per day compared to baseline. Mean stress leaks decreased by 83% from baseline over 12 weeks, and the reductions in daily stress leaks following completion of treatment were sustained.

Phase-2 ASTRID Clinical Trial

The ASTRID (Assessing Enobosarm for Stress Urinary Incontinence Disorder) trial is an ongoing, placebo-controlled Phase-2 clinical trial in postmenopausal women with SUI. The rationale for evaluating enobosarm as a treatment for SUI is supported by a Phase-2 proof-of-concept clinical trial, the results of which were outlined in March 2018, and preclinical in vivo data demonstrating increases in pelvic floor muscle mass following treatment with GTx's SARM compounds, including enobosarm.

About Stress Urinary Incontinence

SUI is a serious condition where the unintentional leakage of urine occurs during normal daily activities with increased abdominal pressure (such as coughing, sneezing, running, or lifting heavy objects). This inability to control urine flow occurs when the involved sphincter and support muscles become weak or do not function properly. Women suffer more frequently from SUI because the most common causes include childbirth or other injury to the short urethral area. SUI can occur in young women after childbirth but becomes more prevalent around the time of menopause in women.

About Enobosarm

Enobosarm, also known as ostarine, is an investigational selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) developed by GTx for the treatment of conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis. Enobosarm has been evaluated in 25 completed or ongoing clinical trials. These clinical trials have enrolled over 2,100 subjects, of which approximately 1,500 subjects were treated with enobosarm at doses ranging from 0.1 mg to 100 mg. At all evaluated dose levels, enobosarm was observed to be generally safe and well tolerated.

About GTx, Inc.

Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, GTx is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, including treatments for breast and prostate cancer, and other serious medical conditions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, GTx's stock declined 1.01%, ending the trading session at $18.58.

Volume traded for the day: 36.07 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 67.99%; previous six-month period - up 126.86%; past twelve-month period - up 312.89%; and year-to-date - up 46.18%

After yesterday's close, GTx's market cap was at $418.79 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

