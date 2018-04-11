Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: MasTec's Quarterly Revenue Jumped 19%

Stock Monitor: Limbach Holdings Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

MasTec's revenue was $1.60 billion in Q4 017, reflecting a 19% increase compared to revenue of $1.34 billion for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers topped analysts' estimates of $1.32 billion.

For Q4 2017, MasTec's GAAP net income was $160.7 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included an after-tax benefit of $120.1 million, or $1.46 per diluted share, related to the impact of re-measurement of the Company's US deferred income tax balances due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act) enacted in December 2017.

MasTec's adjusted net income was $38.8 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $60.0 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported number's beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.37 per share.

MasTec's Q4 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $128.9 million compared to $154.1 million in Q4 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, MasTec's revenue was $6.6 billion, representing a 29% increase compared to revenue of $5.1 billion for FY16.

For FY17, MasTec's GAAP net income, inclusive of the after-tax benefit related to the Tax Act, was $348.9 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, compared to $134.0 million, or $1.61 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $241.9 million, or $2.92 per share, for FY17 compared to $157.7 million or $1.90 per share in FY16.

Cash Matters

MasTec ended FY17 with net debt of $1.3 billion, and the Company's year-end book leverage ratio was 2.06x. As of year-end 2017, MasTec had liquidity of approximately $600 million.

Backlog

MasTec achieved record 18-month backlog as of December 31, 2017, of $7.1 billion, reflecting a 31% increase compared to $5.4 billion for the prior year's end. The Company's 18-month backlog as of December 31, 2017, included record levels of Oil & Gas, Communications, and Power Generation & Industrial segment backlog.

Outlook

MasTec is forecasting full year 2018 revenue to be approximately $6.75 billion, a record level. The Company's FY18 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share are expected to be approximately $277 million and $3.34, respectively, compared to 2017 GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share of $348 million and $4.22, respectively.

For FY18, MasTec's adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $685 million, or 10.2% of revenue, and adjusted earnings per share is estimated to be $3.45, representing an 18% increase over FY17.

For the first quarter of 2018, MasTec is projecting revenue of approximately $1.23 billion. The Company's upcoming quarter GAAP net income is expected to be approximately $14 million, with GAAP diluted earnings per share projected to be $0.17. MasTec's adjusted EBITDA is estimates to be approximately $90 million, or 7.3% of revenue, with adjusted diluted earnings per share, expected to be $0.20 in Q1 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 10, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, MasTec's stock marginally rose 0.66%, ending the trading session at $46.10.

Volume traded for the day: 893.24 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.33%; and past twelve-month period - up 14.53%

After yesterday's close, MasTec's market cap was at $3.87 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.71.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Heavy Construction industry. This sector was up 1.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors